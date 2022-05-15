Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her social media account and shared glimpses from her 25th birthday, which she celebrated with her friends and family. Her beau Nupur Shikhare and parents Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan were also a part of the celebrations. The pictures saw her celebrating her special day in a bikini, which grabbed the attention of netizens, some of who even questioned her choice of dressing.

Soon after the netizens swamped the internet wither notes schooling Ira Khan for wearing a bikini alongside her father, she gave back to trolls in the most epic way. Take a look.

Ira Khan responds to netizens trolling her bikini look on her birthday

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of more pictures from her birthday bash in which she was seen having a ball with her friends and family while sporting a bikini. In the caption, she addressed the netizens who trolled her for her dress and mentioned that if they were done trolling and hating her, they can have a look at more of her bikini pictures from her birthday. The caption read, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!” (sic)

It all began when Ira Khan posted pictures of her cutting a cake and enjoying her 25th birthday pool party with her friends and family donning a bikini. Several netizens questioned her choice of clothing and wondered how she could wear a bikini in the presence of her father. They also thought it necessary to question her family and their values as the pictures were uploaded online. However, many netizens also stood up for her and mentioned she is a 'free, thinking, adult woman' who can do as she pleases and others' opinions should not matter. They supported her choices and slammed netizens speaking negatively about her. They hailed her for 'exercising her choices' and mentioned she did not need anyone's approval to wear a bikini. Some netizens also believed that Ira wearing a bikini in the presence of her father says a lot about the comfort she enjoys in his company and says a lot about the bond they share. Several backed Ira as they shut down trolls and mentioned that her clothing choices were up to her to decide and dictate.

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira