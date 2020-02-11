The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ira Khan's Looks You Must Check Out To Enhance Your Makeup Skills

Bollywood News

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, has been highly active on social media and gets quite creative with makeup. Here are some makeup looks to take cues from.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
ira khan

Ira Khan is very active on the social media platforms and has been garnering huge attention from the audience for her fashion style and choices. She is the daughter of Aamir Khan and is currently busy working for an upcoming play. Ira Khan has been flaunting some of the best fashion as well as makeup looks on her Instagram account. Check out some of her best makeup looks:

ALSO READ | Ira Khan Says She Is 'booked' On Christmas, Shares Her Packed Schedule Through A Post

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's 'wild' Photoshoot Takes Internet By Storm

Ira Khan's best makeup looks

Ira Khan has highlighted her eyes by using dark kohl. She accentuated her look by adding the perfect colours to her makeup, she opted for dark kohl eyes and nude lip shade. She has donned the bold makeup look several times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

In this picture shown below, Ira Khan is a vision to behold in a classy dress. She dyed her hair red and opted for the same lip shade. This look of Ira Khan can be opted for achieving the perfect look without going overboard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

In the picture below, Ira Khan can be seen donning a netted dress with bold makeup. The bold makeup simply matched perfectly with the outfit. The actor opted for dark red lipstick and dark coloured eye shadow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan has shown the perfect way to rock a simple look. She opted for just black eyeliner and opted for a minimalistic makeup look. She opted for wavy hairdo and dyed her hair burgundy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

ALSO READ | Post Crazy Photoshoot, Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Has THIS Tip To Get The Best Click

ALSO READ | Ira Khan Introduces Superman To Her Wonder Woman, Hazel Keech's Reaction Wins

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
CONG'S SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE REBELS
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
FIVE PLAYERS FOUND GUILTY BY ICC
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE