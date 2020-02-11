Ira Khan's Looks You Must Check Out To Enhance Your Makeup Skills

Ira Khan is very active on the social media platforms and has been garnering huge attention from the audience for her fashion style and choices. She is the daughter of Aamir Khan and is currently busy working for an upcoming play. Ira Khan has been flaunting some of the best fashion as well as makeup looks on her Instagram account. Check out some of her best makeup looks:

Ira Khan's best makeup looks

Ira Khan has highlighted her eyes by using dark kohl. She accentuated her look by adding the perfect colours to her makeup, she opted for dark kohl eyes and nude lip shade. She has donned the bold makeup look several times.

In this picture shown below, Ira Khan is a vision to behold in a classy dress. She dyed her hair red and opted for the same lip shade. This look of Ira Khan can be opted for achieving the perfect look without going overboard.

In the picture below, Ira Khan can be seen donning a netted dress with bold makeup. The bold makeup simply matched perfectly with the outfit. The actor opted for dark red lipstick and dark coloured eye shadow.

Ira Khan has shown the perfect way to rock a simple look. She opted for just black eyeliner and opted for a minimalistic makeup look. She opted for wavy hairdo and dyed her hair burgundy.

