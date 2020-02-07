Ira Khan Introduces Superman To Her Wonder Woman, Hazel Keech's Reaction Wins

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan posted a picture wherein she was seen twinning with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Introducing him as the 'Superman' to her 'Wonder Woman', the two were seen wearing superhero outfits.

“Be your own superhero! But in case you’re looking for some... #superhero #superman #wonderwoman #thetvshow #withtheinvisibleplane #twinning #didweplanit #whatno,” she wrote in her caption. Commenting on it, the celebrity fitness trainer wrote, "Fly, save the world, fight crime, but oh let's quickly take a picture". Responding to it, Ira wrote, "Only if we also pit-stop for sushi".

Ira Khan introduces the 'Superman' to her 'Wonder Woman'

Yuvraj Singh's wife and actor Hazel Keech also commented on the post saying, "Hahahha I was gonna say.... you guys were eating, weren't you?". Keech was also playing the main role of Medea in Ira Khan'd directorial. Take a look below-

Unlike many other star kids, Ira has no interest in pursuing a career in the spotlight but is inclined towards direction instead. She made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, which premiered in Mumbai in December. Her outing was loved by audiences and critics alike. It also starred Khan's brother Junaid in an important role.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan also shares a son with Dutta, named Junaid Khan. Aamir Khan is currently married to Kiran Rao, and the couple has a son named Azad Rao Khan.

On the personal front, Khan often makes headlines for her lovey-dovey posts for boyfriend Mishal Kirplani.

