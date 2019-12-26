Ira Khan Says She Is 'booked' On Christmas, Shares Her Packed Schedule Through A Post

Ira Khan, daughter of megastar Aamir Khan, has been creating headlines with her regular social media updates. Ira, who recently made her directorial debut with the play Medea, has become a social sensation with her quirky pictures. Khan’s catchy photoshoot pictures have time and again stormed the internet. After her recent ‘winter-ready’ photoshoot in a woolen sweater and boots, Ira shared another picture with an 'all-set' expression on the special day of Christmas.

Ira Khan shares her Christmas schedule

On December 25, Ira Khan took to her social media to share a quirky picture of herself. In it, she dons a white and red tee. All eyes are on the texts written in bold on her outfit. Her tee says, "My Day, I’m booked’. As part of her caption, she has shared her Christmas schedule with her followers. She wrote, "MY DAY- 4:00 pm Wallow in self-pity, 4:10 pm Stare into the abyss, 5:00 pm Solve world hunger (tell no one!), 5:30 pm JAZZERCIZE, 6:30 pm Dinner with me! 7:00 pm Wrestle with my self-loathing, I'M BOOKED!" Actor Tridha Choudhary said she loved the picture, whereas fans dropped heart emoticons on her photograph. One of her fans wrote, “Second Aamir Khan”. Have a look at Ira Khan's picture.

Ira Khan had earlier shared pictures with a red-dress on Instagram. While in one, she can be seen relaxing on the stairs amid lush green surroundings, she’s standing on a chair in the other one. Have a look.

Recently Ira spoke about her maiden theatre production titled Euripides’ Medea, an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy MedeaIra and said that there was no particular reason for her to chose the medium of theatre for her debut. She shared that she loved the suspension of disbelief that the audience allowed because there was so much that could be expressed. Medea starred brother Junaid Khan and actor Hazel Keech too.

