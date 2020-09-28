Ira Khan Shares A Serene Post On Working In The ‘peace And Quiet’; See Post

Ira Khan is quite active on social media and is known for her delightful posts for her fans. She recently took to her social media to share a relatable post wherein she was all praises for working in a quiet place with a peaceful vibe. She also went on to share some pictures of herself working in a serene and peaceful location. The daughter of Aamir Khan also preached the need for ‘giving yourself time’ in her post.

Ira Khan enjoys working in the quiet

Talking about the pictures, she can be seen seated on a sofa laden with some cushions which, by the looks of it, can be seen situated in a lush green garden. Ira can be seen sporting a white full-sleeved top which she paired up with red pants. She can be seen busy writing something in the pictures. One can see her tea or coffee too by her side, kept on a wooden chair. By the location of the post, it is clear that she can be enjoying some private time working in peace in Panchgani.

Ira Khan shares the importance of working in peace

Ira also gave a beautiful caption to go about with the post. She wrote how there is something amazing about working in the peace and quietest of places even slightly away from civilization. She added how the time slows, one’s anxiety clears, and that they can finally breathe and think while working.

Ira went on to write further that whether you are planning your day or trying to solve world hunger problems, it is very important to give yourself some time. Some of her fans reacted to the post leaving some red and green heart emojis. Take a look at the post shared by her along with the reaction of the fans to the same.

Talking about Ira, she is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife, Reena Dutta. Ira also has a younger brother named Junaid Khan. She is known for having directed the theatrical production of Euripedes' Medea which also starred actor Hazel Keech in the titular role. The play was first staged at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre.

