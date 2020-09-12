Ira Khan Flaunts Her Red Hair, Wonders If It's Time For Her To Go Red Again

On Friday night, Ira Khan took to her Instagram and posted a series of her pictures and flaunted her red hair. Presumably, the pictures were taken when she had coloured her hair earlier. In the pics, Ira particularly flaunted her red streaks as they shone in the sun. Sharing the pictures, she wondered if it's time for her to go back to red hair again.

Ira Khan flaunts her red hair

"Wondering whether it's time for me to go red again," Ira wrote in the caption. As soon as her post was up, fans gushed to give in their suggestions. A user wrote, "I think you should paint purple." Another fan wrote, "Wow that looks stunning !Go Ira Go." Many expressed that they loved Ira's hair colour, while many wrote that the colour suits her. Check out Ira Khan's photos below.

Earlier in August, Ira Khan shared a picture of herself and gave a glimpse of her OOTD after a long time. Along with the picture, she added a hilarious caption that read, "Today, I put on pants". Ira continued, "It's been a weird few weeks. Maybe more. It's all subjective, I guess... How you divide your life and its phases. But regardless. Today, I put on pants." Ira's caption hinted at how the on-going pandemic has led people to stay indoors. She also added hashtags like 'baby steps', 'keep at it', 'happy Friday' and more.

In the same way, even actor Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious reaction when he put on his jeans after a month. In April, he took to his Instagram story and shared a goofy selfie of himself with a hilarious caption. The Panipat actor wrote, "Haila, Jeans pant after a month!". His quirky expression in the picture stole the show. Check out Arjun's selfie here.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Ira shared a stunning picture with Aamir Khan that garnered a lot of attention on the internet. In the pic, the duo was smiles as they posed for the camera. "Happy Father's Day! Thanks for being you," Ira Khan wrote. Ira keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media.

