Ira Khan's Throwback Picture Comes With Some Captivating Word Play, Check It Out

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to a share a throwback picture of herself from the time she was at the G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture in Mahalakshmi. Through the candid picture and a tactful pun, she has asked her followers if they have been feeling blue lately. Her followers have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they love to see her work and achievements.

Ira Khan’s candid click

Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the time when she was a part of an important discussion at G5A. In the picture posted, she can be seen immersed in a discussion as she speaks to the audience with twinkling eyes. She is seen holding out both her hands as she appears to use hand gestures to aid her explanation.

Ira Khan is seen dressed in a casual blue tank top which matches the lighting on the stage. She is also sporting a few matching black bracelets that go well with her casual yet cool outfit. Her hair has been tied up in a messy ponytail while a few strands have been left open. The special blue effect, caused by the stage lighting, is the unique element in this picture.

In the caption for the post, Ira Khan is seen playing around with words to come up with a quirky caption. She has created a pun with the word ‘blue’ as it is the stand-out element in the picture. She has asked her followers if they have been feeling blue as well. Through the hashtags in the caption, Ira Khan has indicated that the picture was clicked long back by Jitesh Arun Rathore. Have a look at the picture on Ira Khan’s Instagram here.

Read Ira Khan Hits Treadmill With Her Personal Trainer, Says It Keeps Her 'on Her Toes'

Also read Ira Khan Flaunts Her Body Posture In A Headstand; Calls It 'baby Steps'

In the comments section of the post, Ira Khan’s followers have complimented her look in the picture. One of her followers has spoken about how great the discussion at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture was. A few of her fans have used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Read Ira Khan Shares Adorable Pic As She Cuddles With A Cat, Calls It Her 'safe Space'

Also read Ira Khan Stuns In Badass Leather Jacket, Says It Gets Her 'ready To Deal With Life'

Image Courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.