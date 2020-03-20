The Debate
Ira Khan's Desert Safari Pictures From Rajasthan Will Give You Travel Goals

Bollywood News

Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Here are some pictures from her Rajasthan trip that she has shared on social media.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter and is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, Ira also is a part of the Euripides’ Medea which is a play based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC. The young director is also an avid traveller and a skilled photographer. Her Instagram is proof of her being an avid traveller. In Ira’s recent trip to Rajasthan, she was seen at a desert safari which will also give you travel goals. Take a look at her Rajasthan tour here:

Read Also| Ira Khan Reveals She Has Someone Tattooed On Her Body Twice & It's Not Who You Think It Is

Ira Khan's desert safari pictures in Rajasthan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

In this post, Ira Khan is seen in standing in the desert and is seen eating Ice cream. She is sporting a black t-shirt, cargo pants, and a blue and black scarf. To complete her look, she was seen sporting a cap, glares, and white sneakers. She is also seen carrying a walkie-talkie in the picture. Apart from this, she also shared other pictures from her time in Rajasthan.

Read Also| Ira Khan & Ananya Panday Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Are Proof

Ira Khan in Bikaner with her co-workers in a costume truck

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan's morning coffee spot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Read Also| Ira Khan & Ananya Panday Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

Ira Khan is a dog lover and this picture is proof it

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Read Also| Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Prove It

 

 

 

First Published:
