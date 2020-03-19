Ira Khan Reveals She Has Someone Tattooed On Her Body Twice & It's Not Who You Think It Is

Ira Khan has always been an active member of social media. The actor recently revealed that she has 'tattoed' someone on her body twice. Ira Khan's Instagram post shows who this mystery person is.

Here is what Ira Khan posted:

Ira shared a compilation of pictures of her cousin sister and Aamir Khan's niece on her Instagram. Aamir's niece Zayn Khan is celebrating her birthday on March 19. Ira wished Zayn with a heartfelt post. In the caption, Ira called Zayn a beautiful human being. She said that she has tattooed Zayn on her body twice. She then added that she is glad that Zayn is related to her and that she feels lucky.

Ira also said that she has many hugs and cousins to give her cousin. She claimed that she loves Zayn to the moon and back. Ira added that she has seen Zayn grow up the same way her cousin has witnessed her growth. She has suddenly realised that Zayn has grown up. Ira added to her pile of appreciation and said that she is impressed, proud and excited for her. Zayn can do anything that she has put her mind to, Ira shared. Finally, she told Zayn that she does not need to despair as she has got her.

Ira shared many pictures with Zayn. One of them had captured Ira's leg and her hand which showed her tattoos. The tattoo on her leg is of three snowflakes and her hand has the tattoo of a moon, sun and a star.

Source: Ira Khan Instagram

