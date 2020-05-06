Ira Khan’s Latest Post Would Make You Yearn For The Sun, Sand And Sea; See Pic

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user and often shares her thoughts with her fans. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Ira Khan shared a post that every ocean lover will be able to relate to. Ira Khan took to her social media to share a lovely picture of herself wherein she is seen donning a blue attire with sea-horses printed on it.

Ira Khan is missing the ocean in her latest post

Ira Khan's caption also had a 'sea-horse' connection. Sharing the picture, Ira Khan wrote 'How many more sea-horses till I'm actually in the ocean?' which clearly shows how much she is missing being near the sea. Ira Khan's post is everybody's thought right now who wish for the COVID-19 lockdown to end and hit the sea for their vacation. Take a look at Ira Khan's post.

Ira Khan recently left a heartfelt note for her gym trainer Popeye

Recently, Ira also shared a heartfelt note for her gym trainer, Popeye, on her social media page. In her note, she was all thanks to Popeye for his help and for never giving up on her. Ira Khan wrote down a long and heartfelt message for her gym trainer, who she referred to as Popeye. She also stated that this post was long pending and that Popeye was one of the few people who made her a full point happier. Ira Khan then details how Popeye extensively helped her train as well as improved her fitness.

The star kid also revealed that her trainer tricked her into doing bizarre things because it looks so smooth and coordinated when he did it. However, Ira added that she did not mind as she did everything to try and do it for him. Despite training with Popeye for so long, Ira Khan also revealed that she does not really have any gym photos with him. However, she did post some adorable photos of all the fond memories she had with him outside the gym.

She further stated that she could not wait until he would go on to became a world-famous trainer. Ira then also tagged her gym trainer and apologised to him, saying that she completely dropped the ball for three years at least. However, she stated that she was glad that he had not given up on her and she also promised him that she would get back to training with him soon. Take a look at Ira's post.

