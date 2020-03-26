The Debate
Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Stirs A Storm On Social Media; Wants To Date His Co-star

Bollywood News

Ira Khan took to her Instagram to ask her followers what were they doing during the quarantine. Read on to know some interesting details revealed by Ira Khan.

ira khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. With over 247k followers on Instagram, Ira Khan is very active on social media. Millennials follow the superstar’s daughter for her sense of style and the way she interacts with her followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Recently, she took to her Instagram stories where she started a Q&A session with her followers. Ira Khan asked her followers what were they doing during the self-quarantine. She received a lot of answers and Ira was quick to respond to them in a quirky way. One such response of her has stirred a storm on social media where she admitted whom she would be dating in the near future.

Read | Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Prove It

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Read | Ira Khan's 'new Muses', Vijay Varma & Gulshan Devaiah 'washed Their Hands For 20 Seconds'

Ira Khan desires of dating Aamir Khan's co-star

Ira Khan asked her friends and followers on Instagram, “what are you doing this quarantine?”. Someone replied to this and said, “Thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra.” To this, Ira was quick to reply and wrote on her Instagram story, “Get in line. Me first.” She tagged Sanya on the post and expressed her desire to date the Badhaai Ho actor.

ira khan sanya malhotra ira khan's photos ira khan on instagram

Sanya Malhotra is a Bollywood actor who made her debut on the big screen with Aamir Khan. She had shared the screen with the superstar in the film called Dangal and portrayed the character of his daughter, Babita Phogat. The movie was a sports biopic on the life of the Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Actor Aamir Khan is all geared up to be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. Sanya Malhotra with reportedly be seen in the film, Ludo. She will be sharing the screen in that movie with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor is also a part of Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi and Pagglait.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Read | Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Read | Ira Khan's Desert Safari Pictures From Rajasthan Will Give You Travel Goals

 

 

