Ira Khan Stuns In New Photoshoot, Netizens Call Her 'future Bollywood Queen'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram and shared some pictures of herself as she was playing the muse of a photographer once again. Netizens are loving these pictures of Ira that have since gone viral. Read on to know more about this story.

Ira Khan ready for a modelling career?

Many star kids have been successful in creating their mark in the industry. But many of these star kids do not seem interested in the limelight that comes with their association with Bollywood. One of these star kids is Ira Khan. Ira prefers being away from the limelight but still manages to create headlines with her social media presence.

Recently, Ira took to Instagram and uploaded a few pictures from her photoshoot. In these pictures, Ira is posing in a thigh-high slit dress. She has posted three pictures from this photoshoot till now. Ira Khan shared the same caption with all of these images. In the first picture, Ira is looking in the distance while sitting and keeping a foot one on a wooden log.

In the second picture, only Ira khan’s back is visible and she is once again looking in the distance. This picture has been clicked with a beautiful sunset in the background. The third picture has Ira Khan sleeping on the same wooden log with a beautiful day view of the location. Take a look at these pictures of Ira Khan here.

These pictures of Ira Khan are currently going viral on the internet. But this is not the first time Ira Khan made the internet go crazy with her pictures. Ira enjoys a great amount of attention from her followers online. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira was recently appreciated for her debut as ad director. She also recently directed the play ‘Euripiedes’ Medea’ and received appreciation for the same.

