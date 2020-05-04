Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor' To Irrfan Khan's 'Piku'; Shoojit Sircar's Notable Films

Shoojit Sircar has made quite a few iconic films in Bollywood. Shoojit Sircar's notable films like Pink and Vicky Donor give a message to the society while his films like Piku and October come under the category that can make one feel good. Here are some of Shoojit Sircar's Bollywood films that went on to become some of his notable works in the industry.

Shoojit Sircar's notable films in Bollywood

Vicky Donor

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, Vicky Donor was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film Vicky Donor is about a Punjabi boy who donates his sperm to a fertility clinic. Everything goes smoothly till he (Ayushmann Khurrana) meets the love of his life who comes to know about his job. Vicky Donor was a commercially successful film, and also received positive reviews from the critics.

Piku

Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar is a beautiful film depicting the loving relationship of a father and daughter. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The film is about a road trip to Kolkata which brings the father and daughter closer, despite their ideologies. Irrfan Khan played a key role in the film Piku who plays a major role in bringing the father-daughter closer.

Pink

Pink was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury while the film was co-produced and written by Shoojit Sircar. Pink starred Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is about a group of women who are molested and try to file an FIR against a politician's nephew. Amitabh Bachchan is seen as their neighbour who also helps them fight the case. The film is popular for some of its iconic dialogues which include,' no means no'.

October

October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the lead roles. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The film is about Dan and Shiuli who get closer to each other in an unexpected turn of events. This, however, leads to an internal awakening between the two.

