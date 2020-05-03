Meenakshi Seshadri Gives Touching Tribute To Irrfan Khan, 'Damini' Co-star Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor romanced some of the most iconic ladies of the film industry in his over four-decade career. Right from Sridevi, Dimple Kapadia, Neetu Singh to Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit, his ‘chocolate boy’ looks used to work wonders on-screen then. Another actress who the veteran actor worked in multiple films was Meenakshi Seshadri.

Meenakshi Seshadri and Rishi Kapoor featured in films like Vijay, Sadhna, Ghar Parivar, Bade Ghar Ki Beti and Gharana, but their most popular work together was in the blockbuster Damini, also starring Sunny Deol. Not just did the actress share thoughts on her experience of working with her former co-star, who passed away recently, she also gave a heartfelt tribute to another iconic actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away a day earlier.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that I am talking to you today in memory of two fantastic actors of the Bollywood industry, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. We have lost both these great personalities just in the last few days. It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itelf, " Meenakshi said in a video posted on Twitter.

"We have lost such talented artists and such wonderful human beings,” she continued.

She added, “I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous Damini. It was a wonderful experience, working with him, he was a very considerate co-star, a great co-star who brought out the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s co-stars like Madhuri, Juhi and even more recent ones like Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt had also given heartwarming tributes. Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year-battle with leukemia on Thursday.

