Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Dad's Rare B&W Pics From National School Of Drama Days

Actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared three photographs of his dad from his National School of Drama days, following the tragic events of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, when Irrfan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was admitted for a colon infection a day earlier.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Sunday, shared three pictures of his father from his National School of Drama days (NSD). The first one is an old B&W photograph in which Irrfan Khan can be seen sitting on the road. The next looks like the one captured while Irrfan Khan was performing. And the last one is also a still from one of his plays. Babil Khan captioned his post, “NSD”. Fans in huge numbers are sending in condolences for Irrfan Khan's family. Check out the post here.

A statement released by Irrfan Khan's team upon his passing:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

And the statement by his family:

