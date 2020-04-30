Rishi Kapoors Demise: Amul, Delhi Police Pay Tributes To Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor

April of 2020 has been a terrible month for Bollywood, as the industry lost not one but two beloved legends. First, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, due to a colon infection. Today, on April 30, 2020, Bollywood's adored veteran, Rishi Kapoor, lost his battle against cancer and passed away in a Mumbai hospital. Hundreds of fans and celebs have taken to social media to pay their respects to the lost actors. Recently, even Amul India and the Delhi Police took to social media to pay their last respects for Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Amul pays tribute to Irrfan Khan in their topicals

The above image was recently posted online by Amul India. This Amul Topical was a tribute for Irrfan Khan and in the caption for the post, Amul India mentioned that he was one of the finest actors of India. The sketch featured several iconic scenes from Irrfan Khan's beloved films.

Delhi Police's tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

फ़िल्म जगत की दो नायाब हस्तियां, जिन्होंने हमें अपनी अदाकारी से हंसाया भी और रुलाया भी, आज हमारे बीच नहीं हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजली। 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/o4tDgVUlB9 — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 30, 2020

Delhi Police recently shared the above post where they paid tribute to both the actors. The post featured a collage of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, and it also included some of their most iconic dialogues. In the caption for the post, Delhi Police called Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor two of the finest celebs of our time. They also mourned for their sudden and unexpected loss.

Rishi Kapoor's family shares a heartwarming message for fans

Rishi Kapoor's sudden death was a tragic blow to his fans, friends and his family. The beloved actor was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and he had been constantly struggling due to the disease for the past two years. As soon as they heard of his death, fans of Rishi Kapoor flooded social media with condolences for his family. Here is a message by Rishi Kapoor's family that was shared after his passing.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

