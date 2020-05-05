Irrfan Khan’s Friend From His NSD Days Rajesh Abhay Remembers Him Fondly; Pens Sweet Note

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s sad demise last week sent shockwaves across the industry. The actor has been battling cancer since the past two years and was admitted to the hospital after a colon infection. As the industry still mourns the irreparable loss of Irrfan Khan, his friend from his NSD (National School of Drama) days has remembered him.

Rajesh Abhay remembers Irrfan Khan in this heartfelt note

Rajesh Abhay had been Irrfan Khan’s friend since quite a long time. The two first became friends at the National School of Drama. Rajesh Abhay is also friends with another close aid of Irrfan Khan, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. In a blog, Rajesh Abhay decided to pen his notes describing the actor and the person that Irrfan Khan was.

While talking about Irrfan Khan, Rajesh Abhay said that he was a talent who crossed the barriers of class, caste and religion. He did this so that he could reach out to more people and make a place for himself in their hearts. Abhay added that this could be the reason why his death seems like a personal loss for many fans across the world.

Rajesh Abhay also added that Irrfan Khan was a unique actor who did not bother himself with the glamour of the industry. He said that other than his passion for acting, Irrfan Khan had “no other quality of a star”. Rajesh Abhay went on to add, “He was like any other normal person around. He was free from the shackles of the glitz and glamour of movie business”.

Talking about how he met Irrfan Khan, Rajesh Abhay revealed that he met the late actor for the first time when he was in his third year at the National School Of Drama (NSD). He mentioned that they quickly became friends and remained so until his last breath. Rajesh Abhay also went on to add, “Irrfan was known in his friend circles as a Sufi-esque man who was never detached from any incident, person or situation. On the contrary, he would try to live through whatever he was confronted with, often seeking out the meaning behind the same”.

