Irrfan Khan Has A Lot Of Amazing Movie Records To His Credit; Details Inside

Irrfan Khan is counted amongst the most talented actors in Bollywood. The vehement passion he has for his craft reflects beautifully on the celluloid. The actor par excellence has not only cemented his place in the hearts of Indian masses but on a global scale as well. Irrfan Khan has some of the biggest accolades under his credit, but we bet you had no idea about his record as an actor.

Several Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher etc have featured in various Hollywood ventures. But it is Irrfan Khan who has managed to carve a special niche for himself on a global level. So much so that he holds a record like no other Indian actor has. Want to know more about it? Then read further.

Irrfan Khan is the first Bollywood actor to star in two films that won the Academy Awards

Irrfan Khan first walked up the stairs of the Oscars stage, when he was featured in widely celebrated film Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. The Irrfan Khan starrer won a whopping eight awards out of the ten nominations. With a lot of pride, he represented himself at the Academy Awards.

Post that, Irrfan Khan did some incredible cinema in Hollywood. He was featured in films like Jurassic World, Inferno, Life of Pi amongst others. Another Irrfan Khan starrer film Life of Pi did exceptional business at the box-office.

In the year 2012, once again his film Life of Pi was nominated in different categories at the Academy Awards. The film won four awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score similar to Slumdog Millionaire.

Upcoming Film

This made Irrfan Khan the only Bollywood actor to star in two films which won the prestigious Academy Awards. This achievement of the Hindi Medium actor is simply stupendous. Irrfan Khan will be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on March 20, 2020. The trailer of the film is highly appreciated by the audiences and critics, which makes Angrezi Medium one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. Watch here-

It is also considered as his come back film, as he will be back on the silver after a year. This is due to his treatment for neuroendocrine tumour; for which he was out of the country since quite some time now.

