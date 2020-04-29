Indian Cinema's Light In The West: Irrfan Khan's Journey To Hollywood Will Inspire You

The untimely death of Irrfan Khan, 54, has shocked in the entire film industry. Irrfan Khan was one of the legendary actors of Bollywood. The actor has broken many stereotypes and kept moving forward to not just make his name in Bollywood but also across the globe. In a recently released statement, a spokesperson confirmed the news of his demise. Here's what the statement read:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan's career

Irrfan Khan began his career by starring in theatre and further starred in Bollywood movies before going on to explore western cinema as well. The actor has come a long way and has done all that it takes to become a megastar.

Irrfan Khan set foot in Hollywood with the film The Warrior in the year 2001. The actor gained praise for his role in the film. Irrfan Khan then went on to star in several Hollywood films such as The Namesake, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, New York, I Love You, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and many more.

Irrfan Khan also went on to explore the television industry in the west. Irrfan Khan made his debut in the television industry with the series Intreatment. The show aired in the year 2008 and was an original HBO series. Irrfan Khan received several accolades and praise for his role in the series. It is also reported that the actor has inspired many other Bollywood actors to work in the west.

In an earlier interview, Irrfan Khan also revealed that filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s film, The Warrior, gave birth to him as an actor. He said that he was in an incubation period before that. He also revealed that the film changed his life as an actor and never thought he would ever have a career in the West.

