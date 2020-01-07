On Irrfan Khan's 53rd Birthday, Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts Of 'The Lunchcbox' Actor

Irrfan Khan has been a prominent name in the Hindi film industry and has been around for over two decades. The actor made his debut in Hindi films with Salaam Bombay which released back in 1988. Having worked in serious films like Maqbool, Haider and also comedy features like Thank You and Krazzy 4, Irrfan has proved his versatility as a performer. Irrfan celebrates his 53rd birthday today, i.e January 7, 2020. Below are some unknown facts about Irrfan Khan.

Also read: Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's pic create ripples on the Internet

His real name is not Irrfan

Irrfan Khan's real name is Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan. It has been revealed by the actor on many occasions that he did not like the length of his name and starting removing words out of it to eventually be called Irfan Khan. As per reports, Irrfan changed his name by adding an additional 'R' later on as he liked the sound of it.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, and other Bollywood actors who made it big in Hollywood

Irfan had a connection with Jurrasic Park years before he featured in the franchisal film

It is well-aware that Irrfan essayed the character of Masrani in 2015's Jurrasic World. The character was pivotal to the film and Irrfan's performance was also praised by both Indian and International audiences. Irrfan had revealed it previously that though he has acted in a Jurrasic Park franchisal movie in 2015, he shared a connection with the franchise way before during his struggling days in the industry. The actor had revealed that he wished to watch the first Jurrasic Park film in 1993 but did not have the money to do so.

Also read: Irrfan Khan: Here's a list of actor's top grossing Bollywood films

Irrfan Khan has rejected a Christopher Nolan film

Christopher Nolan is considered to be one of the best directors in modern global cinema. His space-adventure film, Interstellar released back in 2014 which featured Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. The film featured an extended cameo of Matt Damon. This part was reportedly offered to Irrfan Khan but he had to turn it down due to commitments to other Bollywood projects like The Lunchbox and D-Day.

Also read: Irrfan Khan: The most iconic dialogues from the actor's movies

Also read: Irrfan Khan vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui: India’s Favourite Offbeat Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.