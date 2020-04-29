Nimrat Kaur Reminisces Precious Pearls Of Wisdom Irrfan Khan Shared With Her

The passing away of legendary actor Irrfan Khan has left the entire world in the entire industry in a state of shock. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. Many celebrities and co-stars are sharing heartfelt wishes and condolences on social media handles. Actor Nimrat Kaur has also poured in her condolences to her co-star and the legendary actor.

Nimrat Kaur shared the screen space with the late legendary actor in the film, The Lunchbox. The film was reportedly a great hit as it was loved by audiences and film critics. The actor shared a heartfelt message on her social media handle and also expressed feelings to the passing away of her co-star in an interview.

In the interview with an entertainment portal, Nimrat Kaur revealed that she is devastated by the news of Irrfan Khan’s passing away. She also said that words fail to describe her sense of shock and grief and extended her prayers and deepest condolences to Irrfan’s family.

The actor also revealed a piece of advice that Irrfan shared with her at the Cannes premiere of The Lunchbox. Irrfan Khan told her to “never hold back from soaking in the highest highs of life because those were the gifts for all our struggles.” After sharing the piece of advice, Nimrat revealed that there will be none like him. Check out the actor’s social media post for Irrfan Khan.

Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer... #IrrfanKhan #Forever — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passes away

In a recently released statement, a spokesperson revealed, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

