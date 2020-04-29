Irrfan Khan's Rana From 'Piku' To Raj From 'Hindi Medium': 10 Characters That Fans Loved

One of the most celebrated Bollywood actors who also represented India globally, Irrfan Khan who tragically passed away on Wednesday, always managed to leave the audience in awe of him with his impeccable performances. He was not only a powerhouse performer but also a stalwart actor in the film industry who delivered quality. Here are a few of his characters that left a lasting impression on the audiences.

Irrfan Khan's memorable characters:

Rana Chaudhry in Piku

He brought impeccable conviction to his role as Chaudhry in the Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer Piku. His witty remarks and stubborn attitude was appreciated by the critics and the audience. The mannerism and intelligence of the actor made the character more cynical and funny.

Saajan Fernandez, The Lunchbox

This film was lauded at many award festivals because of Irrfan Khan’s unmatched portrayal of a lonely accountant. The Lunchbox went on to win accolades as well as performed well at the box office. From his loneliness to his own surprise at finding himself falling in love again at the dusk of his life, Irrfan expressed every emotion beautifully on the screen.

Nirmal, Madaari

The 2016's release Madaari is considered one of the finest works of the actor. The audience witnessed Irrfan Khan in a new look and accepted him with open arms. The intensity and portrayal of his character Nirmal garnered praises.

Yogi, Qarib Qarib Singlle

His performance in 2017's film Qarib Qarib Singlle grabbed much attention from the audience. Though his character is loud and obnoxious, many from the audience liked and found it relatable. His effortless acting made the film worth watching.

Shaukat, Karwaan

Irrfan Khan tickled the funny bone of the audience with his performance in the Dulqueer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar-starrer Karwaan. His comic timing and dialogue delivery gave a good laugh to the audience.

Raj, Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan has often cemented the fact that he can pull off any character on the screen. His comedy-drama film Hindi Medium left a lasting impression on the audience. In the two-hour film, his performance managed to keep the audience hooked.

Umber Singh in Qissa

It seems like Irrfan Khan and versatility go hand-in-hand. He played the role of a stubborn father with undefined ease. Clad in a turban and a Sikh attire, he taught his young girl to be a boy because he wanted a son in the film Qissa. The soul-stirring movie bagged awards in the Indian International Film Festival in Queensland because of Irrfan’s strong performance.

Ashwin Kumar, Talvar

The screen time is not something that can define Irrfan's talent. In Meghna Gulzar's Talvar, Irrfan essayed an investigating officer who is determined to get to the bottom of the case. His portrayal of the sharp and incisive officer made the character convincing.

Monty, Life In A Metro

He played Monty in the multi-starrer movie opposite Konkana Sen Sharma. Though his character is straight forward and socially inept, he managed to bring charm to it. Blunt Monty gave the audience good doses of laughter.

In and as Paan Singh Tomar

Irrfan received a national award in the Best Actor category for his 2012's release. Playing the athlete Paan Singh Tomar, he portrayed a sportsman. He brought gritty, honest energy to the biopic on the athlete-turned-dacoit.

