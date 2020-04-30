Irrfan Khan No More: Team India Coach Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Exceptional Artist

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away aged 53, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian cricketer paid tribute to the late actor and hailed the star as an exquisite actor and human being. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.