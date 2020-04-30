'Not Taking A Moment To Say Goodbye': Sudarsan Pattnaik Gives Irrfan Khan A Sandy Tribute

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Wednesday gave a 'Sandy Tribute' to Actor Irrfan Khan through his sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik posted a picture of his sand art where he has drawn the actor's face on a sand tombstone and has written "Miss You Irrfan!" next to it. Further, he has also written "...Not taking a moment to say goodbye. RIP".

".....not taking a moment to say Goodbye" .

Sandy tribute to the legendary Bollywood Actor #IrrfanKhan . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/xxLUikjtXk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 29, 2020

Read: With Irrfan Khan’s wife & sons completing the funeral, entire Bollywood mourns his loss

Irrfan Khan passes away

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. Irrfan Khan's funeral was held at Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai.

The Actor's team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Read: Irrfan Khan's demise: Punjab CM expresses condolences, calls him 'An actor par excellence'

The actor had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. He was also notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire and more films. He was also known for his work in several films like The Lunchbox, Piku, Haasil, Hindi Medium, and so on. He had also won the National Award for his work in Paan Singh Tomar. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

Read: Ranveer Singh mourns Irrfan Khan's demise, shares a throwback picture with him

Read: Irrfan Khan no more: Avengers star Chris Pratt condoles Jurassic World co-star's demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.