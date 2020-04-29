'An Inspiration To Millions': The Academy Pays A Touching Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death has affected not only the Indian film industry but also the international cinema where the actor has left an unprecedented mark. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organization that hosts the Oscars every year, took to its official Twitter handle and posted a tribute to Irrfan Khan who acted in notable international projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Life Of Pi, The Namesake, Jurassic World and many others. They shared an endearing picture of the late actor and claimed that he will be greatly missed.

A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/o21DMMC2o5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2020

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death has left his fans and all film connoisseurs gutted as they were shocked to hear of the unfortunate tragedy. The news of his death has taken over the social media platforms as celebrities from all around the globe as well as millions of his fans have expressed their grief over losing such a great actor. While some celebs have revealed how stunned they feel after hearing the news, others have shared fond memories and interesting anecdotes of the actor and hailed him as 'one of the finest of our times'.

Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection on Wednesday after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor had also been battling a rare kind of cancer since 2018 and had been undergoing treatment abroad for it. He was cremated at the Versova kabrastan (cemetery) on Wednesday afternoon and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

