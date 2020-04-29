Ranveer Singh Mourns Irrfan Khan's Demise, Shares A Throwback Picture With Him

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media account and paid his tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan by posting a throwback picture with him. The candid picture seems to be one captured right before an embrace. The Padmaavat star mourned the actor's demise as he captioned the photo with a broken heart emoji.

The death of the iconic Indian actor has left many of the Bollywood actors stunned and at a loss of words. Ranveer Singh's wife and actor Deepika Padukone who acted with Irrfan Khan in her film Piku along with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also been speechless at the news of the actor's death. She shared a post with a blank black image and a broken heart emoji to express the pain of loss that Irrfan's death had caused.

Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection on Wednesday after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. The actor had also been battling a rare kind of cancer since 2018 and had been undergoing treatment abroad for it. He was cremated at the Versova kabrastan on Wednesday afternoon and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

A spokesperson of Irrfan Khan confirmed the news of his death and issued a statement. Here is what it said:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

