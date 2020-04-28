Irrfan Khan Admitted To Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital As His Health Worsens

Irrfan Khan is currently admitted to the Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. As per multiple reports, the actor has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kokilaben hospital. Earlier this week, Irrfan Khan lost his mother in Jaipur and was not able to attend the funeral because of the lockdown.

In 2018, Irrfan Khan had stated that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. It is a rare type of cancer which requires medical attention. The 54-year-old actor has had a few difficult years since being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. It also kept Irrfan away from Bollywood for almost a year. However, Irrfan Khan kept his fans updated about his health through social media.

Irrfan Khan’s latest film Angrezi Medium was also reportedly affected by Irrfan Khan’s health. He reportedly kept himself away from the promotions of the film that released in March this year due to his health issues. During the filming of Angrezi Medium in the UK, Irrfan Khan was under treatment.

Irrfan Khan lives in Mumbai with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two sons, Babil and Ayan. The actor lost his mother Saeeda Begum earlier this week. However, he was not able to attend her funeral in Jaipur because of the nationwide lockdown. Reportedly, he spoke to his family in Jaipur over a video call.

Irrfan Khan is a native of Rajasthan and has studied at the National School of Drama. He made his debut in movies with Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay in 1988. He is known for his several memorable roles in Bollywood with films like Maqbool, Life in A Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium, etc. He has also been a part of several successful Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World and Ang Lee’s Life Of Pi.

