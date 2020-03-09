Messing With Her Ain't An Option: Irrfan Khan Unveils Kareena's Look In ‘Angrezi Medium’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming film titled Angrezi Medium. The film is much-anticipated as fans will finally get to see Irrfan Khan after a long time. He recently shared a glimpse of the character Naina Kohli, a police officer from the movie Angrezi Medium, which is being played by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Irrfan Khan shares a character sketch of Naina Kohli

Irrfan Khan recently shared a video introducing the character Naina Kohli from his film Angrezi Medium, on his official Twitter handle. In the video shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen playing a fierce police officer who is not on great terms with Irrfan Khan’s character. In the video shared, she can also be seen doubting Irrfan Khan’s character about his conduct and identity. In the caption for the post, Irrfan Khan has mentioned how officer Naina Kohli is here for a showdown. He has also mentioned how messing with her character is never an option. He has also pointed out that there are only four days to go for the film to release. Have a look at the post put up by him here.

About Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming Bollywood drama that is creating quite some hype amongst the fans. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and stars actors like Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. The film revolves around and a man and his daughter who dream about getting the daughter’s higher education done abroad despite their financial condition. As a part of the promotion of Angrezi Medium, a number of leading Bollywood ladies came together in a song called Kudi Nu Nachne De. Have a look at the song here:

