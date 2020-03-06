Radhika Madan Recalls Her First Meeting With 'Papa' Irrfan Khan, Says 'He Was Endearing'

Ever since Radhika Madan dipped her toes in Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha in 2018, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her unmatched talent. The actor went on to work in along with Abhimanyu Dassani in the much-acclaimed film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and garnered immense appreciation for the same. Radhika Madan, who is currently gearing up for her next Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, recently reminisced her days when she first met Irrfan Khan.

Radhika Madan reminisces the time when she called Irrfan Khan 'Papa'

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Radhika Madan spoke about her experience working with Irrfan Khan and her upcoming film with the actor. Speaking about the similarities between her and the character she plays in the film, Radhika Madan revealed that they both are big-dreamers. Radhika also revealed that she wanted to go to Broadway and learn dance but acting happened and the plan took a back seat

Recalling the first time she met her co-star Irrfan Khan, Radhika also revealed that Irrfan was extremely sweet, warm, and endearing. She remarked that she had met the actor for a few reading sessions before they started shooting. The actor jokingly said that she often referred to Irrfan Khan as ‘Papa’, as the actor will be seen playing Radhika’s father in the film.

All about Angrezi medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

