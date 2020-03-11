Radhika Madan Says Co-actor Irrfan Khan Approaches Every Project As His First

Actor Radhika Madan who will next be seen in Angrezi Medium recently spoke about her experience of working with actor Irrfan Khan. She said that it is fascinating as Irrfan Khan works in every film like it was his first. She also spoke about how he would rehearse and try to understand the lines just like every other actor.

Actor Radhika Madan has lately been gearing up for her upcoming film alongside actor Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview with a leading daily newspaper, Radhika Madan was asked about the one thing that she would want to learn from Irrfan Khan. She said that he has done so many films but still approaches every film like it was his first. She also said that he has the habit of giving his hundred per cent to everything that he does. Radhika Madan said that she has seen Irrfan Khan rehearse his scenes. She was of the opinion that the method is just like how other actors do it.

Radhika Madan was also asked what did she learn from her Angrezi Medium co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Radhika expressed her awe regarding the ability of Kareena Kapoor Khan to switch between the scenes. She said that she was able to get off the phone and shoot for an intense scene effortlessly. Radhika Madan said that generally actors have to prepare themselves for intense scenes.

About Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming film based on the life of a girl and a father who dreams of pursuing her studies abroad in the United Kingdom. The film features actors like Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Radhika Mandan in key roles. Angrezi Medium has been directed by Homi Adajania and will hit theatres on March 13, 2020. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

