Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Wins Hearts With His 'humble And Down To Earth' Act | WATCH

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently distributed chocolates to paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The Qala star was returning from a trip when he greeted the paparazzi and greeted his young fan. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Babil can be seen holding a packet of chocolate in his hands.

In the video, Babil Khan could be seen shaking hands with a little girl and offering her chocolates. After seeing off his young fan, he distributed chocolates to paps and was heard asking them to take more. He said, "I got chocolates for all of you and when I didnt see you, I came back."

Babil's airport OOTD was a printed grey jacket paired with printed black pants. He paired the ensemble with a white cap. Soon after the video was posted, the fans praised the actor for being down-to-earth and humble. A fan wrote, "Like father like son... Both of them are cool." Another wrote, "Innocent and Down to Earth."

Another fan wrote that his father Irrfan would be proud of him. "So kind, his dad would be proud of Babil. Hope he becomes successful in the industry," read the comment.

Babil Khan made his debut with Qala

(A still from Qala | Image: Babil Khan/Instagram)

Babil is the elder son of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. He also has a younger brother Ayaan Khan. He made his Bollywood debut with Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt. It was produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner Clean Slate Filmz. The film co-starred Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Sameer Kochhar and others.

It was released last year on the OTT platform and received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Babil Khan was also praised for his debut performance in the film. He played the role of a singer, Jagan Batwal.