Irrfan Khan Tribute: Fahadh Faasil Pens A Heartfelt Note, Regrets Not Meeting Him

The entire country was in a state of shock yesterday after the untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan. The actor has been battling cancer since the past two years and was admitted to the hospital 2 days back after a colon infection. As the industry still mourns the death of Irrfan Khan, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil remembers him.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan’s Manager Pens A Heartfelt Letter; Says 'fashion Has Lost A Dear Muse'

Fahadh Faasil remembers Irrfan Khan

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is one of the many people across the world mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan. Although they never worked together, Fahadh shared a heartfelt note on hearing the news of Irrfan Khan's demise. He recalled his days before venturing into films and went on to reveal that it was Irrfan Khan who influenced him the most in his career.

Fahadh Faasil took to his social media to share a note with his fans mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan. He recalled his college days a few years ago when he was in America. He shared how he stumbled upon Irrfan’s film, Yuh Hota to Kya Hota and how he was smitten by just the mere presence of Irrfan Khan on the screen. Fahadh Faasil also revealed that many a time, he would be so lost in Irrfan Khan’s acting that he would lose the narrative of the film he was watching.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's death: Actor Kunal Kemmu pays his profound respects to 'one of a kind' actor

Fahadh Faasil also added that amidst discovering the talent called Irrfan Khan, he decided to quit his engineering course in America and come back to India to try his hand at acting. Fahadh Faasil has been in the industry for over ten years now and still considers Irrfan Khan as a major influence. While regretting not meeting him, Fahadh Faasil added that “I regret not shaking hands with him. I should have just gone to Bombay and met him.''

Fahadh Faasil also added that the death of Irrfan Khan is an irreparable loss to the film industry. He even went on to say, “I feel sorry for the writers and filmmakers who will experience a vacuum with this loss. We just didn’t have enough of him”.

ALSO READ | From Sobhita Dhulipala to Esha Gupta: Bollywood celebs mourn Irrfan Khan’s demise

Take a look at the note Fahadh Faasil penned on hearing the loss of Irrfan Khan:

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Taapsee Pannu And Ashwiny Iyer Pay Their Last Respects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.