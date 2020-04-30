Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Taapsee Pannu And Ashwiny Iyer Pay Their Last Respects

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away earlier today at the age of 67. The actor had been battling health issues for quite some time and was recently admitted to the hospital. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side as he breathed his last. Industry insiders like Taapsee Pannu and Ashwiny Iyer took social media to pay their last dues.

Taapsee Pannu and Ashwiny Iyer pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Many industry insiders have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. His Mulk co-star Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share how heartbroken she is at the moment. The actor shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor hugging her and added that this was her “most favourite” picture with him.

Taapsee Pannu further added how Rishi Kapoor always left a mark in her heart with his honest opinions and remarks. She mentioned how Rishi Kapoor had the most entertaining stories on the set. Taapsee Pannu ended the note by saying, “I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face”.

Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was also shattered on hearing the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. She took to her social media to share the same with her fans. She added, “A beautiful, encouraging soul, phenomenal actor is gone. You will be fondly remembered”.

Rishi Kapoor’s family shared a statement with his fans confirming the news that read:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor was then in New York for more than a year for his treatment. Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last year in September after his recovery. Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor had shared yesterday that he had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

