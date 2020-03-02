'Irrfan Khan Wanted Love, Not Sympathy During 'Angrezi Medium' Filming': Homi Adajania

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Recently, filmmaker Homi Adajania talked about the Hindi Medium actor in an interview. According to a report, he revealed that he emerged as a better person after working with Khan on their upcoming film Angrezi Medium. He added, Irrfan Khan gave him a new perspective on life.

Homi Adajania talks about his transformation

In a recent interview, Homi Adajania said that he would prefer making more films as he had realised that there was a lighter way to make them. He talked about chilling, enjoying, and having fun while working on a movie.

The filmmaker said that he would not take his film’s characters home, ‘cry’ and ‘fret’ about them. Additionally, he said that he had learned why people make things complicated.

The Cocktail director revealed that a major reason for his transformation had been Irrfan Khan. He appreciated his resilience, spirit, and strength during the treatment. Adajania said it was a “different experience” for everyone involved with the actor. He called it a 'magic journey'. He said the movie’s team never lies about Khan’s health problems as he never wanted sympathy from anyone, but love and support.

According to a report, Homi Adajania revealed that Irrfan Khan loved when the film’s team cried, became frustrated, and laughed about the actor bring sick. The director recalled an incident when he went to show the movie’s trailer to Khan. He explained how happy the actor was. He revealed Irrfan khan thoroughly rejoiced the rough cut of his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium.

Also read: Homi Adajania Opens Up On Working With Irrfan Khan, Calls His Experience 'enriching'

Also read: I Can't Believe I Am In The Same Frame As Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor: Radhika Madan

About Angrezi Medium

Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017’s sleeper hit Hindi Medium. The upcoming film revolves around the parent’s relationship with their children. Irrfan Khan plays the father of a girl (Radhika Madan), who desires to study abroad.

Angrezi Medium also stars Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Zakir Hussain, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. This drama film is scheduled to theatrically release on March 13, 2020.

Also read: Irrfan Khan And Radhika Madan’s Relationship In 'Ek Zindagi' Song Is Heartwarming

Also read: Irrfan Khan Starrer Angrezi Medium's New Song 'Ek Zindagi' Takes You On An Emotional Ride

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.