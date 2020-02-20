Irrfan Khan Starrer Angrezi Medium's New Song 'Ek Zindagi' Takes You On An Emotional Ride

After receiving a massive response for the trailer, the makers of the much-awaited film, Angrezi Medium have now released the first song of the film. The song, titled Ek Zindagi is sure to take fans on an emotional ride as it depicts the relationship between a father and daughter.

The new song, Ek Zindagi from the Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer is a heart-wrenching one as it talks about how one must complete all their wishes and dreams, come what may and live life to the fullest. The video shows a few glimpses of Radhika Madan’s life between the two cities and how her father goes all out for giving his daughter all that she needs.

Apart from the father-daughter relationship, the video also showcases how Radhika Madan’s school friend, who keeps visiting her, but as seen in the video, Irrfan Khan is a little too over-protective every time her guy friend comes over. The latest song from the movie is sure to make you smile big. Watch the first song, Ek Zindagi from Angrezi Medium here.

Also read | Irrfan Khan To Miss 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions; Shares Heartfelt Message

More about 'Angrezi Medium'

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Irrfan Khan and his daughter who wishes to go abroad to pursue higher studies. The film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Also read | 'Angrezi Medium' Director Homi Adajania Says That There Is No Alternative To Irrfan Khan

Also read | Alia Bhatt 'can't Wait' To Watch 'Angrezi Medium', Says The Trailer Is 'too Good'

Also read | Father's Day Comes Early For Irrfan Khan's Starrer 'Angrezi Medium'

Image courtesy: T-series Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.