Irrfan Khan's Driver Shares Sweet Memories With Actor, Says He 'treated Me Like Family'

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, battling cancer and the whole world has been mourning his death. Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and the man who drove Irrfan Khan’s car in Udaipur while shooting for the film had spoken to a local newspaper back then. In the newspaper interview, the driver had shared his personal experience of how Irrfan Khan touched his life. Check out the newspaper clip below.

Irrfan Khan's driver reveals some sweet memories with the actor

In the interview with a local newspaper, the person who drove Irrfan Khan around Udaipur, Narpat Singh, opened up about his experience with the actor. When he was asked about his experience as Irrfan Khan’s driver, he said that Irrfan Khan was full of life. In the interview, Narpat Singh told the media portal that Irrfan Khan had visited Narpat’s village and used to treat him like family.

He further said that when Irrfan Khan visited his village, he took a tour of his farms, talked to people for hours, and was very humble in his ways. Irrfan Khan was gifted a picture of Srinath Ji by Narpat Singh’s mother and Irrfan touched the picture with his forehead and thanked her. He even praised her cup of tea and told her that it was just his own mother’s and requested another.

Talking about Irrfan Khan’s schedule in Udaipur while shooting for Angrezi Medium, as revealed by Narpat Singh, Irrfan Khan was staying at Radisson Hotel and then he shifted to Hotel Devra. From the hotel, the two would go to Mahadev Mandir and Irrfan Khan would feed cows and dogs. Post that, they would go for the shoot. Irrfan Khan had shared with him that doctors had advised him to eat organic food. Narpat Singh told the media portal that he would carry goat milk and ghee from his village for Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan used to love pure cow ghee and corn, and even when he went back to Mumbai, he would ask Narpat Singh to send it for him.

Image credits: Irrfan Khan Instagram

