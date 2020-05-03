Manoj Muntashir Slams Pak Anchor Over Comments On Irrfan Khan & Sridevi's Demise

Pakistani anchor Aamir Liaquat was at the receiving end of intense criticism after a joke involving the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Sridevi. After Adnan Siddiqui, the co-star of the two Indian legends, who was the subject of the anchor’s questions, apologised to the families, now Manoj Muntashir fumed at Liaquat.

Liaquat had joked on his show Jeewey Pakistan that Adnan Siddiqui spared the lives of Bipasha Basu and Rani Mukerji by turning down films like Jism and Mardaani 2, after the actor’s Mom and A Mighty Heart’s co-stars passed away.

The lyricist didn’t mince his words to ask him how ‘low he had stooped’ for making fun of the deaths of the deceased. The Teri Mitti artist urged Sridevi and Irrfan to 'keep forgiving the stupid person wherever they are.' He added that forget laughing, he felt ‘disgusted’ over the joke and asked him to ‘get well soon.’

Here’s the post:

Earlier, Adnan Siddiqui had reacted to the ‘unfortunate incident’ and had termed it ‘callous’ and in ‘bad taste.’ Regretting his decision to feature on the show, he asserted that he won’t tolerate such an event in the future.

Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after a two-year battle with cancer. A day later, Rishi Kapoor’s demise, also due to cancer, too sent shockwaves across the nation. Kapoor's co-star of many films, Sridevi, had passed away in February 2018.

