Irrfan Khan Was Set To Star In Pandemic-based Film, Director Anand Gandhi Reveals

Tumbbad Director Anand Gandhi in an interview revealed that he was supposed to work with late actor Irrfan Khan in a film. Gandhi further added that this film is based on the emergence of a pandemic. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. The industry and his fans are still mourning the loss of the iconic actor.

Anand Gandhi talks about late Irrfan Khan

The entertainment industry recently suffered a tremendous loss as legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan passed away. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. Khan died after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for two years. The entertainment industry was in shock hearing the news of Khan’s death.

The Paan Singh Tomar actor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium. The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown led to the film being digitally released. But Irrfan Khan’s fans were in awe of his performance in the film. Since his death, many Bollywood celebrities have been discussing their memories with Irrfan.

Also read | Deepak Dobriyal Opens Up About His Equation With Irrfan Khan & Working With Him; Read Here

Recently, Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi opened up about his equation with Irrfan Khan. During his interview with a media publication, Anand Gandhi said that he and Irrfan Khan once drove to Pune and became friends over the years. He also discussed that Irrfan’s presence in Tumbbad was also considered a possibility before the final script and schedule.

During the interview, Anand Gandhi also revealed that he wished he had “created something with him”. Talking about his upcoming project, Gandhi said that Irrfan Khan would also have been in his pandemic-themed film Emergence. He further shed light on Emergence’s script.

Also read | When Irrfan Khan Took A Dip In Freezing Ice Water, Son Babil Shares Throwback Video

Anand Gandhi was quoted stating that Emergence will be based on female scientists trying to fight contagion. Furthermore, Gandhi has reportedly roped in Larry Brilliant, the world-famous epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox and played a crucial role in controlling polio. Brilliant will be the executive producer for this film and will also help figure the epicentre and the R-naught of the pandemic.

Also read | Ashutosh Gowariker Recalls The Time When Irrfan Khan's Acting Prowess Caught His Attention

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Had THIS To Say After Irrfan Khan Improvised A Scene While Shooting For D-Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.