Rishi Kapoor Had THIS To Say After Irrfan Khan Improvised A Scene While Shooting For D-Day

The Hindi film industry is currently mourning the loss of two actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The two legendary actors were a part of the movie called D-Day, which was a spy thriller. The director of the movie, Nikkhil Advani, recently shared a moment from the sets of the movie.

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in D-Day

In a recent interview, director Nikkhil Advani talked about an incident that took place when they were filming for D-Day. He talked about how Rishi Kapoor had claimed that he had heard that Irrfan was a great actor and he wanted to see it. Nikkhil said that he was fortunate that Irrfan decided to improvise in the scene that Rishi witnessed.

Nikkhil revealed that Irrfan never gave the same cue that he had given before. Rishi Kapoor had called Nikkhil and said, "Usko samjhao, usko acting nahi aati hai". Rishi also added that he has to hit his cue or else Rishi would never know how to do or what to say. In response, Nikkhil asked Rishi not to worry and that he can start speaking whenever he wants to.

Nikkhil Advani also claimed that Irrfan and Rishi were two completely different actors. He also called them special. He claimed that his movie D-Day has become even more special to him now. The movie D-Day stars Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Shruti Hassan, and Huma Qureshi. The movie traces the story of how a team of experts are called upon to help with a case. The case required them to arrest the most wanted man in India. The team seems to be successful but, slowly things turn around.

Many people took to Instagram to share the scene of the two actors from the movie D-Day. Actor Karisma Kapoor also shared the same video on her Instagram as well. Here is the video:

Source: Neetu Kapoor & Irrfan Khan Instagram

