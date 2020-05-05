Ashutosh Gowariker Recalls The Time When Irrfan Khan's Acting Prowess Caught His Attention

Irrfan Khan’s death is still being processed by most people who looked up to him in so many ways. A number of people have been talking about his iconic roles and how his acting moulded the way audiences looked at acting as an art. Director Ashutosh Gowariker recently took to Twitter and reminisces the time when Irrfan Khan’s acting prowess caught his attention.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s impression of Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to colon infection. Director Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to explain how heartbroken he has been about the entire situation. In the tweet put up by him, he can be seen talking about the first time Irrfan Khan’s effortless acting caught his attention. He posted a video from the series Bharat Ki Khoj or Discovery Of India where Ashutosh Gowariker and Irrfan Khan worked together for a short time span. In the caption for the post, Ashutosh Gowariker mentioned that as an actor, he was a part of the 1988 series Discovery Of India which was created by Shyam Benegal. He spoke about a scene between Akbar and his close historian, Badayuni. He wrote that he was unaware of the actor who was playing the role of Badayuni. He went on to ask about the actor and learnt that he was none other than Irrfan Khan. Ashutosh Gowariker has written that he has been a fan of the actor ever since.

In the video posted, Irrfan Khan’s character, Badayuni can be seen talking to the camera as he explains the entire scenario. He can be seen enlightening Mughal emperor Akbar on a specific topic. Akbar’s character is so happy with the crisp answer that he showers him with appreciation. Have a look at the tweet put up by Ashutosh Gowariker here:

As an actor, I was a part of #DISCOVERYOFINDIA in 1988 by #ShyamBenegal babu! 🙇‍♂️ One day, I witnessed a scene between #Akbar & his historian BADAYUNI, played brilliantly, by an unknown actor.



On asking the asst., I was told – his name is #IrrfanKhan !



Been his #FAN ever since! pic.twitter.com/GXwpcGKQTw — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) May 4, 2020

Image Courtesy: Irrfan Khan Instagram

