Deepak Dobriyal Opens Up About His Equation With Irrfan Khan & Working With Him; Read Here

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai last week on April 29, 2020. The actor was 53 years old. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons Babil and Ayaan. His sudden demise came as shocking news for his fans all over the world and everyone in the entertainment industry. In a recent interaction to an entertainment portal, Irrfan Khan’s fellow co-star Deepak Dobriyal opened up about Irrfan Khan and his equation.

Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan’s amazing acting and their equation with each other was seen in films like Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium. The actor recently opened up about working with Irrfan Khan. Deepak Dobriyal said that Irrfan Khan and he shared a great bond and Irrfan Khan wanted him in his films because they had such great chemistry both on-screen and off the screen.

He further added that it was fun working with Irrfan Khan as the late actor always wanted to try and learn something new. An emotional Deepak Dobriyal also mentioned that he is still finding it difficult to believe the news of Irrfan Khan’s demise. He said that it is beyond belief and Irrfan Khan always treated him like a younger brother.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor also opened up about Irrfan Khan’s nature. He said that Irrfan Khan always treated everyone around him with respect and he believed in equality. Deepak Dobriyal also mentioned that Irrfan Khan used to respect his decisions and he never forced him to do anything. He further revealed that they both had planned future movies like Angrezi Medium in their minds.

Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal last shared the big screen in Angrezi Medium which released in March this year. The film was received well by audiences and critics alike. Irrfan Khan had kept himself away from the promotions of the film because of his health concerns.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The nationwide lockdown made it difficult for Bollywood celebrities and his fans to attend his last rites. Irrfan Khan had recently lost his mother too and he was not able to attend his mother’s funeral because of the lockdown. A lot of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, etc. took to their social media to give a tribute to Irrfan Khan.

