After 'Piku', Irrfan Khan Was To Team Up Again With Deepika Padukone For THIS Movie

After being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital recently, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, and the reason for his death is reported to be colon infection. Earlier this morning, Khan's spokesperson confirmed the news of his demise in an official statement and soon after that, heartfelt condolences from his contemporaries started pouring in. His spokesperson's statement read:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from euroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year

Irrfan Khan had an illustrious career in Bollywood and was deemed as one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. However, the Deepika Padukone starrer Piku is considered to be one of the highly acclaimed performances of Khan till date. According to several reports, Khan and Padukone were going to share the screen space yet again in a Honey Trehan directorial.

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan were going to star in a Vishal Bhardwaj film after 'Piku'

After taking the silver screen by storm with their stellar performances in Piku, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone were going to collaborate yet again in a Vishal Bharadwaj film. There were several reports from multiple online portals suggesting that the film will be based on S Hussain Zaidi, a former investigative journalist turned author's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. However, the makers of the film rubbished all the reports and stated that the film will completely be a work of fiction. The film was to be helmed by Honey Trehan and both the actors reportedly loved the script.

However, there were no updates or announcements about the film made in recent times by the makers. Irrfan was last seen in the sequel of his superhit film Hindi Medium, titled Angrezi Medium. The film, alongside Khan, also starred Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film was pulled down from theatres and was released on an OTT platform.

