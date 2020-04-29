Irrfan Khan's Demise: ‘Gone Too Soon,’ Say Fans In Heartfelt Condolences

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29 where he was being treated for colon infection. The actor was fighting a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018, during which spent time in recovery in London. Irrfan Khan had returned to India after surgery and treatment from London in September 2019. A brief statement released by Irrfan Khan's family stated that he was surrounded by his family, for whom he cared the most. The statement notes furthermore that Irrfan has left behind a true legacy of his own. This is what the official statement read:



"I trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.

Having an extensive body of work in films, Irrfan Khan, through the years won many hearts with his impeccable acting skills. As the news of Irrfan Khan's death was made public, a plethora of his fans shared heartfelt condolences. The majority of fans are evidently taken aback in shock due to Irrfan Khan's death and have expressed that the actor passed away too soon.

Fans react to Irrfan Khan's death

Gone too soon. One of the best actors of our time. You will be missed. May your soul rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/B9iYlvvJo7 — ankit pushkar (@_pusshhkar_) April 29, 2020

#IrrfanKhan Today Twitter is Full of Condolence to Legendary Actor Irrfan Khan 🙏😔🙏 Message Is Clear if u r Good Human Being & Have Good Contribution Towards Society People will Love 💕 You Beyond your Religion 🇮🇳🙏 RIP Irrfan Khan Saab 🙏 We Will Miss You Forever 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/sNpFyjpIMo — Rahul Gupta (@RahulshamGupta) April 29, 2020

R.I.P. to the most versatile actor of Bollywood.



You was a story of luck, hardwork and immense talent.



Irfan Khan~ We will miss your Acting Sir

Rest In Peace!#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/d417c6Zp1W — Venus (Stay Home) Covid 19 (@VinasSmile) April 29, 2020

Lastly you said it...but..

Today...

' Inside I'm very

Emotional

Outside I'm very

SAD.. "#RestInPeace IrfanKhan



Your great demise left us Qarib Qarib "single "... With tears ... #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/8MSRPcq93q — ARKA PATRA (@ARKAPATRA5) April 29, 2020

Always Hurts The Most Is Not Taking A Moment To Say Goodbye 💔 Rest In Peace #IrrfanKhan you will always be my favourite 😭 pic.twitter.com/KAvW4blkTE — Tanjum Shaikh (@tanjum_shaikh) April 29, 2020

