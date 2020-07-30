Irrfan Khan's Clip From 'Life Of Pi' In The Academy's Video Of 'hope' Makes Fans Emotional

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science shared a video montage of some of the iconic movies including Life Of Pi, Her, The Shawshank Redemption, Captain Marvel, The Martian, Parasite, Interstellar, Black Panther and more. What's special about the edit is that it has clips of moments that celebrate hope and inspires the audiences. It has Al Pacino's courtroom scene from The Scent Of Woman, Tim Robbins from Shawshank Redemption, Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther, Joaquin Phoenix from Her among many others. The video ends with late screen icon Irrfan Khan from the 2012 film Life Of Pi where he says "well that's up to you" when asked if his story has a happy ending.

Have a look:

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

The glimpse of Irrfan Khan has made netizens, especially from India, very nostalgic as they commented on the tweet with sweet notes for the late actor. They've praised his performance in the iconic film, directed by Ang Lee, as well as his career in the film industry. Irrfan Khan succumbed to cancer, earlier this year, after a gruesome battle with it for about two years.

Irrfan Khan was a gifted actor. So natural. — Naveen Kumar Singh (@Na7vs) July 29, 2020

Pride of our Nation, #Irrfan ❤ your departure created a huge vacuum in the 💔heart.. Cinema will never be the same as it was before. We will cherish your stories your legacy. LEGEND pic.twitter.com/nQstHNGAze — Varuni (@its_varuni) July 29, 2020

Irffan Khan ♥️ Amazing to see him and hear these words right now, from him. Thank you for the gift of hope through this message @TheAcademy — Dutch☬Girl (@dutchblend__) July 29, 2020

@irrfank you have taken Indian cinema to a new height Thanks for all these memories.🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — AP (@TONTO009) July 30, 2020

Filmmaker Aseem Chhabra wrote, “This is so beautiful - celebration of the sense of hope and ending with #IrrfanKhan’s smiling face!” while Irrfan's The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur wrote, “A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever.”

A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever https://t.co/OhGMc87tT7 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan had been a pioneer of change in Hindi cinema and was known for some memorable performances in the Indian and international film industries. His untimely demise has left a deep impact on the fraternity. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayaan.

