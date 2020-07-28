Irrfan Khan' Planted Saplings A Forest Now; Afroz Shah Shares Pics Of Late Actor' 'legacy'

Lawyer and environmentalist Afroz Shah recently took to social media and revealed how he had planted saplings with late actor Irrfan Khan years ago. Afroz Shah revealed that a huge patch of forest stands at the spot where the saplings were planted. He called it “Irrfan’s legacy”.

Afroz Shah in his post revealed how the late actor had helped his team to plant thousands of saplings of mangrove which stand tall today. Afroz shared pictures with the actor where Irrfan was seen planting the saplings. Afroz shared a heartfelt note along with the pictures he shared.

Mangroves In Mumbai were under attack when Irrfan planted saplings: Afroz Shah

Afroz Shah wrote that some stories need to be told, however private they are. He further wrote that Mangroves are under constant attack in urban locales like Mumbai. Shah also revealed that the saplings planted by Irrfan Khan have turned into a forest now. In the pictures, Afroz Shah was seen along with Irrfan Khan and Pooja Bhatt. Actor Randeep Hooda was also tagged in the post which is doing the rounds on the internet. Check out the tweet below.

Irrfan Khan's legacy

Some stories need to be told - however private



Mangroves are under constant attack in urban locales like mumbai



Then @irrfank and @PoojaB1972 and us planted thousands of mangroves saplings



Now -a huge patch of mangrove forest stands at this spot.



Irfans legacy.

Miss you. pic.twitter.com/q2mE0GdbyZ — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 27, 2020

Irrfan Khan's social work

Irrfan Khan is well known for his social work and active participation in raising funds for noble causes. The late actor was known to be humble and someone who never refused help to anyone. People associated with Irrfan Khan have often told media portals that Irrfan always treated everyone with love and respect and was always ready to help everyone. He was also known to make anonymous donations to people in need.

Who is Afroz Shah?

Afroz Shah is an Indian lawyer and environmental activist from Mumbai. He is credited for organising the world’s largest beach clean up project which soon grew into a movement that inspired people around the world to clean up their surrounding environment. He was recognised for his persistent efforts and leading the clean-up of Versova Beach that is in Mumbai.

Afroz Shah had also been named by the United Nations as a Champion of the Earth for leading the clean-up campaign of Mumbai’s Versova Beach. He partnered with the Dawoodi Bohra’s Turning the Tide campaign. The campaign was to remove plastic from the Mithi river and Dana Pani beach in Mumbai. The United Nations Environment Program was inspired by Afroz Shah’s efforts to clean the beaches in Mumbai. UNEP launched the Clean Seas campaign globally.

