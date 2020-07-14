'Rahe na rahe hum': Sutapa Sikdar feels Irrfan Khan's fragrance in balcony of home garden

The fact that Sutapa Sikdar is a writer can be understood in the manner she has been remembering Irrfan Khan. Writers or poets are known to talk about the rains, flowers, fragrance and Sutapa too has been feeling the presence of her husband in nature after his untimely demise in April. In her latest post, she wrote about how his fragrance in the balcony garden freshened memories.

Sutapa shared a photograph of the flowers in their balcony and shared the lyrics of the song, Rahe na rahe hum, mehka karenge (Whether we remain or not, our fragrances will remain). She also added that she reminisces his memories all night in the same way as the fragrances remain nightlong.

Here’s the post

On Facebook as well, she also shared the video of the song crooned by Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Suman Kalyanpur in the 1966 film Mamta starring Dharmendra, Suchitra Sen, Ashok Kumar.

Earlier, Sutapa, who has worked on films like Khamoshi and Kahaani, had expressed how she felt her husband in the rain and lotuses, while sharing her memories around it. She also recently posted snaps of the family’s trip to North Bengal, one of Irrfan from many years ago, and another with son Babil during Qarib Qarib Singlle, which she had produced.

Irrfan’s son Babil too has been sharing memories of his father, and recently posted an adorable throwback picture of himself as a baby in his father’s arms, while sharing his learnings from the National Award-winning actor.

Irrfan Khan, considered among the most acclaimed actors of this generation, passed away after a two-year battle with cancer on April 29.

