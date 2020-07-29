Sutapa Sikdar Shares A Heartfelt Note For Irrfan Khan, "Will Always Miss You Partner"

Sutapa Sikdar recently took to social media to share a heartfelt note for her late husband, actor Irrfan Khan. Sutapa Sikdar also shared a black and white photo of herself and recalled the good memories she had of Irrfan Khan. In her mournful note, Sutapa Sikdar revealed how much she missed her late husband.

Sutapa Sikdar shares a heartfelt note for her late husband Irrfan Khan

Taking to social media, Sutapa Sikdar shared an old black and white picture of herself. In the caption for the image, Sutapa Sikdar shared a mournful and heartfelt note for her late husband and Bollywood star, Irrfan Khan. Sutapa Sikdar started off her note by mentioning that when she looked back in life, she could see Irrfan standing with his Nikon camera around his neck, looking at her through the lens.

Sutapa Sikdar also wrote that she missed her 'partner'. She also questioned how many "more miles" she had to go. Finally, Sutapa Sikdar wondered how many more "roads" she would have to travel alone without Irrfan Khan by her side. Sutapa Sikdar shared the same note on her Facebook page as well. On Facebook, she also posted another image where she could be seen looking away from Irrfan's camera. She also thanked Irrfan for bearing with her 'eccentricities'.

Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection. He was previously diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, for which he received treatment in a London Hospital. He was last seen on the big screen in the movie Angrezi Medium. Unfortunately, the movie did not stay in theatres for long due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since Irrfan Khan's untimely death, his former wife Sutapa Sikdar has been sharing posts and throwback pictures on her social media pages. On July 13, 2020, Sutapa Sikdar shared another photo on her official social media page. The image showcased the flowers in her balcony. In the caption for the post, Sutapa Sikdar talked about how she would always miss Irrfan Khan thanks to the fragrance of the flowers in their balcony.

[Promo from Irrfan Khan Instagram]

