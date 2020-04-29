Irrfan Khan's Death: Aishwarya Rai Pays An Emotional Tribute To Her 'dear Friend'

The sudden demise of actor Irrfan Khan has left a huge void in the entertainment industry. The actor passed away on the morning of April 29. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor was diagnosed with rare cancer in 2018 and had a rough time since then. He was admitted to Kokilaben hospital. After the news of Irrfan Khan’s death was announced, celebrities from all over the world are sending their condolences for the actor’s family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took to her Instagram story to pen down a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Friend Reveals The Actor's Mother Wanted Him To Come Back To Jaipur

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Dead: Paan Singh Tomar Director Lauds Film Star's Magnanimity For Its Success

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned down an emotional message for the actor and his family in an Instagram story. She referred to Irrfan Khan as brightest, most genuine, humble, kind and bravest soul. Irrfan Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in Jazbaa.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Admitted To The ICU In Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, Statement Issued

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s story for Irrfan Khan

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Demise: Salman Khan Posts A Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Actor; Read

Irrfan Khan’s team released an official statement on the death of the actor

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.