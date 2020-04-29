Irrfan Khan's Friend Reveals The Actor's Mother Wanted Him To Come Back To Jaipur

Irrfan Khan's death news has come as a shock to everyone in the film industry. The actor passed away this morning due to a colon infection. The 53-year-old actor’s death has sent shockwaves around the country. Irrfan Khan’s friend Haider Ali Zaidi opened up about him after getting to know about his shocking demise.

In a video message by Haider Ali Zaidi, he made a surprising revelation about Irrfan Khan. He revealed that his mother wanted him to come back to Jaipur and become a teacher there. Irrfan Khan lost his mother earlier this week. Irrfan Khan’s mother passed away in Jaipur and the actor was not able to attend the funeral because of the nation-wide lockdown.

Irrfan Khan was admitted to ICU ward of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on April 28. The actor had a couple of difficult years as he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. This rare type of cancer kept him away from the industry for almost a year. Irrfan Khan’s last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year. He also kept himself away from the promotions of the film because of his health issues.

Irrfan Khan’s team released an official statement on the death of the actor

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

