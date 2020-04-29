Irrfan Khan's Demise: Konkona Sen Sharma, Shatrughan Sinha And Others Extend Condolences

The film fraternity is mourning the demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. Following his tragic death, several actors paid their tributes and condoled Irrfan Khan's death.

Actors condole Irrfan Khan's death

Irrfan Khan's 'Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante' co-star Konkona Sen Sharma expressed her sadness after the actor's death. In her Twitter post, Konkona commended Irrfan Khan for his contribution to the film industry.

Irrfan shone so bright that we all reflected in his glory. Who will we look to for such integrity again?

The world is a lesser place now. Thank you for having the courage to be yourself and unlocking worlds for us, Irrfan. We will remember you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) April 29, 2020

Actor-turned politician and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha also condoled the actor's death and remarked Irrfan Khan as a phenomenal actor and one of the best in the industry. Here's his tweet

Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of a self made, brilliant, versatile actor par excellence our own #IrrfanKhan. He was certainly one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman & fine human being @irrfank. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 29, 2020

Similarly, Irrfan Khan's Karwaan co-actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to Twitter to condole his demise. In his tweet, Salmaan reminisced his time on set with Khan and described him as compassionate actor.

Meanwhile, singer Shreya Ghoshal stated that Irrfan Khan will be remembered for his acting.

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrfanKhan Life is just unfair. He will be forever remembered for his legendary cinema. It’s a big loss for all us fans. #RestInPeace — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's contribution to cinema

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

